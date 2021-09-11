SCPD investigating stabbing at Indian Hills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department are investigating an incident at Indian Hills Drive that resulted in two people being injured.

According to Sergeant Steve TenNapel, police received an alert at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday of a stabbing at the Sarg’s Mini Mart. Upon arrival at the scene, two people were reportedly injured and transferred to the hospital while two others, the suspect and witness, were taken to the station for questioning.

The victims were treated then released and are currently being questioned by the police.

Investigation is ongoing.