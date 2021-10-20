SCPD investigating shots fired

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police Department is investigating reports shots fired heard in the 1600 block of Douglas Street.

Upon investigating, officers determined the shots heard were the result of a fight that broke out between three vehicles in the area then immediately fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and there are no suspects.

Police will be investigating security footage of the area and will release more information when it becomes available.

This is an ongoing situation, KCAU 9 will report updates as they come in.