SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police responded to shots fired early Monday morning in downtown Sioux City.

According to the release, the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) received a report of shots being fired around 4:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street on Monday.

Responding officers located the person who reported that two men armed with guns approached his

house.

When he confronted one of the men through an open window, the man outside fired a shot and then ran

to the front door. The resident armed himself and when the man outside shot at him, the resident shot

back.

The person outside that had fired the shots fled the area and a few minutes later arrived at UnityPoint St.

Luke’s with like-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized at the time of this release.

The second person that went to the residence also fled the area and has not been located. His identity is

not known at this time.

According to the SCPD, the resident and the subject shot know each other and this incident was part of an on-going feud between

the men.

No charges have been filed at this time and an investigation is on-going.

No names are being released at this time.