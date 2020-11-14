SCPD investigates early morning shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is investigating a shooting that occured in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The Sioux City Police Department said around 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, a suspect driving a maroon vehicle shot a bullet through a house window on the 2400 block of Leech Avenue before driving off.

No injuries have been reported, and the SCPD said the incident is still being investigated.

