SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Customers at Culver’s Restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard received some special help on Monday night.

Members of the Sioux City Police Department teamed up with members of the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics Team to deliver meals to Culver’s customers who enjoyed dine-in services or the drive-thru.

During a four-hour period, customers were asked to give a donation to support Special Olympics Iowa.

“These athletes they do a lot of preparation, you know, for their events just like any athletes, and it costs money, you know, to send them to their events, to train, for their gear, for their uniforms,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department, “So, any donation helps.”

In addition to customer donations, one dollar was donated to Special Olympics Iowa for every Concrete Mixer that was sold.