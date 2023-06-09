SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are saying that people are getting their guns stolen from cars.

The Sioux City Police Department(SCPD) said they have had several reports of people stealing guns from cars. The department said that having a gun is a responsibility and it’s dangerous to have it in a vehicle. Sergeant Thomas Gill from the SCPD has tips on safely storing a gun.

“If your car gets broken into you know that’s gun’s going to be easily found, so I would never suggest leaving it in your vehicle. Leave it at your house, leave it locked up in your house,” Gill said.

Gill also wants to remind people to keep their cars locked when they leave them unattended.