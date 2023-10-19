SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Parents, if your young one is officially behind the wheel of a car, this week is a good week to check on how they are driving.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, this week is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The Sioux City Police Department urges parents to have conversations with their teens about the important rules to stay safe behind the wheel.

“So it is a dual responsibility to keep our teen drivers safe out there so we encourage parents to number one be a good role model. Set the example for what you want your teens to be driving like,” Officer Valerie Rose with the Sioux City Police Department said, “And then of course there’s lots of resources out there and we always recommend NHTSA, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, they have a lot of great resources and videos and talking points on there for parents to use.”

The U.S. DOT states parents and guardians may have the biggest influence on teen’s choices behind the wheel.