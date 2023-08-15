SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A downtown restaurant in Sioux City had a window destroyed in the early morning hours.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said a rock was thrown at Brightside Cafe, breaking the window, which has since been boarded up.

KCAU 9 spoke with Sioux City Police and they noted that it is not uncommon for them to see random acts of criminal mischief or vandalism down around the business district or residential areas. They also added that the numbers are slightly down compared to last year, getting about two to three reports a day on average

“We do see a slight uptick during the summer months obviously when kids are out of school and we tribute a lot of these random criminal mischiefs and graffiti and such to kids being out of school and once they start school we’ll see things come down a little bit,” said Lieutenant Jeremy McClure

McClure added that one thing that helps the police department is the number of security cameras that households and businesses have, making it easier for them in their investigations of the crimes.