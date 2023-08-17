SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Captain Chris Groves with the Sioux City Police Department has completed an internal investigation after allegations made by a parent against the department, city officials, and members of the Sioux City Community School District School Board.

During a school board meeting on Monday, Sioux City resident Chad Krastel alleged that his daughter was assaulted at school in 2019, but the district would not take any action. He proceeded to reach out to the school board but was met with harassment. When he reached out to the police department, he alleges that he was further met with intimidation.

Krastel states that former superintendent Dr. Paul Causman, Chief Rex Mueller, and Mayor Bob Scott worked with school board members Monique Scarlett and Perla Alarcon-Flory to label him as a domestic terrorist by working with the FBI.

Chief Mueller stated that the Sioux City Police Department never reported Krastel to the FBI as a suspect in a crime. Mueller also denied labeling Krastel as a domestic terrorist.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department on Thursday, Captain Chris Groves completed an internal investigation and found Mueller’s statements to be accurate.

Grove states that Krastel was allegedly “not satisfied with the level of service provided by the department.” The department was notified that Krastel would seek the assistance of a “higher authority,” so Mueller contacted the local FBI office to inform them ahead of time that Krastel may be in contact with them.

This was done as a courtesy and [Mueller] advised the FBI the Sioux City Police Department would fully cooperate with any investigation for allegations alleged against the department. Chad Krastel was not reported to the FBI as a suspect of any crime. It was actually the opposite in that Chad Krastel felt he had received inadequate service from the Sioux City Police Department and provided him with an avenue to speak with someone about it. Captain Chris Groves

Captain Groves states that he contacted former FBI Special Agent Stephen Friend, who provided a written statement. The report from Friend also confirms that Chief Muller’s statements were correct.

Friend confirms that in November 2020, his office had been notified that Krastel believed that the SCPD did not complete a thorough investigation.

Friend contacted Krastel in December 2020 for an interview. During the interview, Friend informed Krastel that the FBI could not investigate the matter. Krastel allegedly told Friend that he would “seek remedy through the Iowa Office of Ombudsman.” Friend specifies that Krastel was a reporting party during the interview, and was not being investigated at that time.

Friend states in the report that in May 2023, he testified to the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. During this hearing, Friend described a surveillance operation that transpired in Bunnell, Florida in the fall of 2022. The operation involved conducting surveillance of participants at school board meetings in his “capacity as a Special Agent investigation domestic terrorism.”

Friend concludes the report by stating that Chief Mueller and other city officials never reported him to the FBI as a potential domestic terrorist.