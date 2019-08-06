SCPD assures community they’re prepared for active shooter situations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —The Sioux City Police department released a statement today, in response to the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Their full statement is below.

“The Sioux City Police Department would like to express our heartfelt sympathy for the citizens of El Paso Texas, and Dayton Ohio in the wake of the recent active shooter events. Immediately following these tragedies, the Sioux City Police Department received questions from our citizens regarding our local preparedness for similar active shooter incidents.

As a department, we would like to assure our citizens that we take a very proactive stance on preparing for incidents that we hope will never happen in the Siouxland Community. The attack at Columbine High School on April 20th, 1999 exposed weaknesses in law enforcement tactics and responses to active shooter incidents. As a result, nationwide law enforcement training, tactics, and equipment began to evolve so that active killing incidents received a swifter and more capable response.

In early 2002, The Sioux City Police Department began training all sworn members of the department on “Rapid Response to Active Killing” tactics. This included the adoption of new equipment to include patrol rifles that better equipped officers to engage heavily armed suspects. Since that time the SCPD has continually updated our training and tactics in response to other active shooter incidents to allow for a more effective response.

The SCPD and other public safety agencies also conduct regular large-scale scenario training to test personnel, equipment, communication, and coordination. The most recent of these training scenarios was completed at North High School in 2018. Scenario training of this nature allows a safe evaluation of how public safety works together and coordinates with private entities such as schools, businesses and hospitals during large scale events.

Beyond regular response tactics training, officers also receive instruction on incident command management, as well as traumatic injury first-aid. SCPD officers have been equipped with combat medical packs to allow for treatment of traumatic injuries occurring in active killing scenarios. This allows officers to give immediate treatment in areas that may not be safe for medical staff to enter.

In 2015, The Sioux City Police Department partnered with Sioux City Fire Rescue to train all members on “Rescue Task Force Operations.” This cutting-edge philosophy utilizes officers serving as armed security for Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel as they search for, treat, and evacuate victims who may be inside an active incident. This partnering of Police and Fire Department staff was initiated to increase the speed in which victims of mass-casualty incidents received critical care and thus save more lives.

The Sioux City Police Department will continue to train with Sioux City Fire Rescue and other area first responders to prepare for serious incidents that could potentially threaten residents. We have the highest dedication to providing our officers with training, tactics, and equipment that will save lives should misfortune strike the Siouxland Community.”