SCPD asking for public’s help to find missing 14-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

According to a press release, Roxy Cecilia Grimaldo, 14, of Sioux City, went missing around 7:36 p.m. Friday night after being dropped off by a ride share.

She was last seen in the area of 17th Street and Summit Street.

Grimaldo is a Hispanic female who is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighing about 115 lbs. She has shoulder-length black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, white Adidas shoes with black stripes and carrying a black backpack with gold stripes. She also has blue braces.

Authorities are working on the investigation into her disappearance, but are requesting any information that the public may provide as to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Grimaldo’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Kevin Erickson via the Woodbury County Communications Center at (712) 279-6960.

Latest Stories