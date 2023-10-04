SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) — Five people were cited after a fight broke out at a Sioux City gas station for the second time in a week.

The Sioux City Police Department said that an altercation took place at Sioux City West High School and then continued at the Casey’s gas station on Casselman Street Wednesday afternoon. Sioux City police received a report of a fight at 3:06 p.m.

Five individuals took part in the fight, two adult women — ages 32 and 41 — and three juvenile girls– two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old, police said. They sustained minor injuries that were tended to at the scene while some others were taken by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation but were not life-threatening.

All five were cited for disorderly conduct-fighting. The adults were released and the juveniles were taken to juvenile detention, Sgt. Thomas Gill said. He added that two of the juvenile girls had been cited on the same violation earlier in the day around 11:30 a.m.

Officer Nick Thompson with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 there are concerns about unsupervised children congregating in a central location once school is out.

“There’s too many kids that get together here unsupervised and then bad things happen,” Thompson said. “This Casey’s staff, they can’t manage hundreds of kids. They can’t manage all the hundreds of kids that end up showing up down here and it usually just becomes a free-for-all.”

Thompson advised that parents who pick up their children at Casey’s find a different alternative pick-up spot.

There is no relation to the previous incident that occurred at the same Casey’s on Monday.