SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person is being treated for a gunshot after a reported burglary, Sioux City Police say.

At around 1:48 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 1900 block of Ingleside Boulevard.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure told KCAU 9 that someone was shot and they were taken to MercyOne for treatment. The condition of the person is currently unknown.

The person who shot has been identified and is currently being questioned. Police believe they have identified all involved people and state there is no danger to the public.

Sioux City Police are still investigating the situation, more information will be available at a later time.

This is a developing story. Follow KCAU 9 for the latest updates on this story.