Scout Troop 208 sells Christmas Trees, raises money for local programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There is still a few weeks before Christmas and if you’re still looking for the perfect tree to decorate, a local scouts troop may have the answer.

Scout Troop 208 is selling Christmas trees near the Hy-Vee on Gordon Drive.

There are still close to 80 trees for sale at that location.

Scouts will be there selling trees on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trees will be available through December 23.

The proceeds raised from the tree sales will go to help fund local scout programs, like summer camps.

Skip and Lloyd Trout from Scout Troop 208 stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share how all their hard work pays off for the scouts.