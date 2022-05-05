OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers with a free drink of any size for Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

On May 6 healthcare workers will be able to go to participating Scooter’s Coffees for a free drink to fuel them through their day.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

The offer will be valid once per customer with a valid Healthcare ID, the offer is not eligible for order ahead.