Scooter’s Coffee opens second location on Gordon Drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scooter’s Coffee opened its fourth store in Sioux City and second store on Gordon Drive.

The drive-thru coffee, located at 4307 Gordon Drive, will be hosting a Grand Opening on January 17.

“Sioux City has always been welcoming and supportive to our family and Scooter’s Coffee, but the Morningside community has been just amazing,” said Ali Dreher, franchisee. “We could not be more excited to finally open a location in this part of the Siouxland area.”

The franchisees, Ali and Tim Dreher and David Samsula, own the second Gordon Drive location.

Scooter’s Coffee has three other locations in Sioux City: 675 Gordon Drive, 1390 Hamilton Boulevard, and 3136 Floyd Boulevard.