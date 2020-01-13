Scooter’s Coffee opens second location on Gordon Drive

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scooter’s Coffee opened its fourth store in Sioux City and second store on Gordon Drive.

The drive-thru coffee, located at 4307 Gordon Drive, will be hosting a Grand Opening on January 17.

“Sioux City has always been welcoming and supportive to our family and Scooter’s Coffee, but the Morningside community has been just amazing,” said Ali Dreher, franchisee. “We could not be more excited to finally open a location in this part of the Siouxland area.”

The franchisees, Ali and Tim Dreher and David Samsula, own the second Gordon Drive location.

Scooter’s Coffee has three other locations in Sioux City: 675 Gordon Drive, 1390 Hamilton Boulevard, and 3136 Floyd Boulevard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories