SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new Scooter’s Coffee location is opening in Sioux City.

The new location opened on August 21 and will be hosting a grand opening celebration on September 1 at 4131 Southgate Dr, Sioux City, Iowa.

The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Tim and Ali Dreher and David Samsula.

“We are beyond thrilled to have our sixth location opening in Siouxland,” said Ali Dreher, part-owner of the location. “We love building amazing relationships with all our customers and we are excited to be opening one now in Singing Hills and so close to Sergeant Bluff. We can’t thank you enough for all the love and support over the years.”

To celebrate the grand opening, there will be special offers offered on the Scooter’s app. Customers can also get free t-shirts and stickers with their purchase while supplies last.