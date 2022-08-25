SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While picking up and dropping off students for school, bus drivers are having to enforce many safety rules to protect kids.

However, the biggest safety hazard is out of their control with vehicles behind and in front of them on the road.

Bus drivers have a yellow flashing light that tells drivers they will will be stopping a block away. They will also extend a crossing arm allowing students to get across the road.

However, some drivers either ignore or don’t see the signals and go around the bus possibly leading to an accident involving a student.

Chris Wellenstein, the transportation supervisor at Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD), said bus drivers had one to two vehicles a week pass their bus while they were stopped last year.

“They need to be aware, there’s a stop arm that does come out. They need to stop as far back possible from the bus,” said Wellenstein.

Drivers need to be at least 15 feet away from the bus in order for students to cross the street.

Over the years, police have cracked down on drivers passing school buses.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said passing a bus while stopped can lead to huge consequences.

“That bus stops at that intersection, you’re at a four-way intersection and the bus is stopped at that intersection. Everybody at that intersection has to stop for that. If you don’t stop for that bus, you could potientally lose your license. If you get cited for a school bus violation, most of these buses have cameras now so it’s all recorded and we investigate those and charge people frequently,” said Sgt. McClure.

According to Sgt. McClure, the first time drivers receive a school bus violation results in at least a $345 fine. With the second and third violations, the fine is a minimum of $430.

However, injuries of a person result in a $500 fine and death of another person is a $1,000 fine.