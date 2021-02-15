Siouxland schools choosing virtual learning days over snow days

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (KCAU) — Just about every Sioux City School decided it was too cold for students to come in Monday, but that didn’t stop them from having class. Instead, they had class right from their own homes over Zoom.

Graettinger-Terril Superintendent Marshall Lewis said they might even make this a regular thing but as of now, he doesn’t plan to enforce virtual learning as a definite replacement for snow days. Instead, he said just in case, he would like to leave a few snow days open.



“We’ve looked at that for another way to deliver instruction,” Lewis said. “When we have winter issues develop, which we know we do every year. So we just kind of looked at something that would serve students as well as, make it a little easier to continue the continuity of education.”

Lewis was asked if he felt virtual days were the most beneficial way to make up for lost time.



“When we get down to the end of the school year, everyone starts looking towards summer a little bit and the last few days of education aren’t that great just because our minds aren’t wrapped around it. So we won’t be losing as much there by having them virtually down the year,” Lewis said.

The switch from snow days to virtual learning days would mean the ending school date would always remain the same, meaning there would never be extra days added on to the end of the year.

Some South Sioux City schools will be starting two hours late tomorrow. Your school may be on the same schedule so make sure to check our website to make sure.