SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Wynot Public Schools have issued a statement involving an employed teacher.

Andrew Heller, 36, of Sergeant Bluff, was arrested on July 14 following an investigation by the FBI and the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) of allegations of enticing a minor.

Heller is employed by Wynot Public Schools as a social studies teacher, according to the school’s website.

The Superintendent issued the following statement to KCAU 9.

We have recently learned of criminal allegations involving a school district employee. The district is responding promptly and appropriately. Due to the nature of personnel matters, we cannot provide any further details or comments. Superintendent of Wynot Public Schools

Heller was arrested on one count of prostitution and one count of enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Heller is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing on July 25.