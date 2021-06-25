School bus tryouts give Siouxlanders a chance behind the wheel

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxlanders who have always wanted to try driving a school bus around got the opportunity to do so Friday.

The “Big Bus, No Big Deal” event was held Friday afternoon at the South Sioux City High School parking lot. The event was put on by First Student, a school transportation company.

Phil Henderson is the location manager for the South Sioux bus force. He said these types of events, although meant to be fun, are also vital for his team’s hiring efforts.

“Recruiting is huge, they want people to be with us, they want to get drivers, they want their districts to be, you know, of course, fully staffed is the best way to be, and that makes a happy school district, making sure we’re getting kids to and from,” said Henderson.

Henderson said Siouxland is about 1,300 drivers short at this point. He invites anyone interested to apply at the First Student career website, or come by for their next tryout event taking place sometime next month,