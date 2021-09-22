School bus involved in collision on Highway 18 in Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — A school bus carrying 11 students was involved in a collision on Highway 18 in Hull Wednesday morning.

According to a release, on Wednesday at 8:04 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a collision on Highway 18 in Hull.

Ken Draayer, 82, of Hull, was driving a school bus with 11 students going northbound on a residence driveway approaching Highway 18. Bailey Gesink, 20, of Hull, was driving eastbound on Highway 18. Draayer entered onto Highway 18 and the two struck.

No injuries were reported, but the school bus sustained approximately $2,000 in damage. Gesink’s vehicle suffered roughly $2,500 in damage.

Draayer was cited for failing to yield when entering a highway.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Ambulance and Hull Fire Department.