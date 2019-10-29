School bus crash near Orange City leave 2 students with minor injuries

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two students suffered minor injuries after the bus they were riding in was involved in a crash Monday near Orange City.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Hickory Avenue, three miles west of Orange City Monday before 4 p.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that Nyla Harskamp, 64, of Orange City, was driving a school bus with students from the Orange City Unity Christian High School south on Hickory Avenue.

Harskamp reportedly stopped for the stop sign at Highway 10, and then drove into the intersection, where the bus collided with a pickup.

There were 11 students on the bus. Two were taken to the Orange City Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, Derek Thompson, 67, of Boone, also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The pickup had about $5,000 of damage and the bus had about $3,000.

Harskamp was cited for failing to yield from a stop sign.