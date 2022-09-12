SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School Board welcomed their newest member at Monday’s meeting.

On a 4-2 vote, the board last month selected Bernie Scolaro to fill the unexpired term of Dr. Julie Albert. The former Bishop Heelan and Sioux City West High School counselor recently retired with more than 30 years of education experience.

“It’s just — you know it’s the first one, so I’m just gonna ease into this. I’m learning, I’m doing a lot of reading, I’m doing a lot of talking. Well, actually I’m trying to do a lot of listening more importantly. So, I’m learning,” said Scolaro.

Scolaro also said that she is really excited to be on the board and is looking forward to continue to help the school district in every aspect that she can.