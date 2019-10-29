School board candidates at Rotary Club

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meanwhile, members of the Sioux City Rotary Club had the chance to hear from candidates for the Sioux City School Board on Monday.

All six candidates attending the Rotary’s discussion panel Monday afternoon.

Answering questions and talking about their plans for the district to a packed house at the Sioux City Convention Center, members saying events like these are great to show the differences between candidates.

“We think its also our mission to make sure that we keep our citizenship informed, so we invite our candidates here often to hear their points of view,” said Emilee Gehling, Sioux City Rotary.

There are four spots open on the Sioux City School Board, and Miyuki Nelson is the only incumbent in the running.

The other five challengers are Juline Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Taylor Goodvin, Dan Greenwell, and Monique Scarlett.