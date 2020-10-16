Scholten wraps up campaign tour with Sioux City parking lot rally

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A candidate for Iowa’s 4th District wrapped up his 374th town tour across the district with a parking lot rally in Sioux City.

Democrat J.D. Scholten hosted dozens of voters in cars at Riverside Park this evening.

Polling information from Monmoth University shows Republican Randy Feenstra with a double digit lead over Scholten, who said he’s still fighting for Iowans.

“We have a lot of cross appeal and a lot of those folks are showing up at our rallies, encouraging us around this time. It’s a little different when people are going to be voting for both Trump and ourselves, but at the same time, I’ve told everybody we’re going to go out there and listen to you and show up.” said Scholten.

Scholten and Feenstra will meet in a one-hour debate next Wednesday on KCAU 9.

Latest Stories