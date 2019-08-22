Schleswig, IA man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who was a member of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced on August 20, to more than 10 years in federal prison.

Charles Lee Segebart, 27 of Schleswig, Iowa, received his prison term after he pleaded guilty to in February to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to recent documents, Degebart admitted that he voluntarily and intentionally distributed methamphetamine from December 2016 to July 23, 2018.

On July 23, 2018, Segebart was stopped by police, where they seized a quarter-pound of methamphetamine when searching his vehicle.

Segebart admitted to the police that he had been receiving an estimated two to three pounds a week of methamphetamine to distribute from another source.

Segebart was sentenced in Sioux City to 124 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. Segebart must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.