Scheels hosts hunting expo

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fall is just around the corner and that means hunters are gearing up.

Over at Scheels, they held their 10th Annual Hunting Expo over the weekend just for the occasion. Guns, ammunition, decoys and blinds were just a few of the things on sale to get ready for hunting season. This year the expo had to be moved inside but it was still a great event.

“It’s fun, you know, that’s why we’re here. We’re always trying to get people in here and make sure everyone has a good experience and a good time and leave with some good stuff so for us, it’s what we do,” said Dennis Stabe the Assistant Store Leader.

At the expo, they gave away 4,000 dollars worth of prizes.