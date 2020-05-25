Scheels displays memorial for fallen troops

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scheels in Sioux City is known for hosting the Remembering Our Fallen picture mural over Memorial Day weekend but due to restrictions over COVID-19, the store has opted for a smaller Missing Man Memorial instead.

Scheels said it’s still important to remember the brave men and women who never made it home with one employee telling KCAU 9 News that for him, it’s personal.

“You know our roots and kind of our vision at Scheel’s and what we believe in. So many of our current staff do serve and we have staff members that are out of the country right now that hope to be back soon,” Dennis Stabe, of Sioux City Scheels said.

The memorial is located near the checkout area of the store.

For those interested in giving it a look, the memorial will be on display until Monday night.

