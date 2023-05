ORANGE CITY, Iowa — (KCAU) — The 82nd Tulip Festival is back in Orange City with blooms and Dutch traditions for 3 days. Below is a full schedule for May 18 through 20.

Thursday, May 18

8:00 a.m.

Children’s Art Exhibit

9:00 a.m.

Antique Tractor Show (begins)

Children’s Art Exhibit (opens)

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours (begin)

Pedicabs (begin)

Private Tours Dutch American Heritage Museum

Stadscentrum (opens)

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Vogel Old Mill (opens)

9:30 a.m.

Century Home (opens)

10:00 a.m.

Antique Model Tractor Display

Craft Show (opens)

De Straatwinkel (opens)

Dutch American Heritage Museum (Opens)

Straatmarkt (opens)

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Wooden Shoe Carving Demonstrations

10:30 a.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

Dutch Street Organ

11:00 a.m.

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

11:30 a.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

12:00 p.m.

Carnival Rides (open)

Fietsen Zangers

1:00 p.m.

Straat Feest, Street Scrubbing, and Volksparade

$5 reserved seating recommended or bring your own lawn chair

3:30 p.m.

Band Awards and Drum Line Performances

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours

Pedicab Rides

4:00 p.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

Dutch Street Organ

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Wooden Shoe Carving Demonstrations

5:30 p.m.

Entertainment in the Street

6:00 p.m.

Volksparade

8:00 p.m.

Night Show

Friday, May 19

8:00 a.m.

Children’s Art Exhibit

9:00 a.m.

Antique Tractor Show (begins)

Children’s Art Exhibit (opens)

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours (begin)

Pedicabs (begin)

Private Tours Dutch American Heritage Museum

Stadscentrum (opens)

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Vogel Old Mill (opens)

9:30 a.m.

Century Home (opens)

10:00 a.m.

Antique Model Tractor Display

ArtBurst (opens)

Craft Show (opens)

De Straatwinkel (opens)

Dutch American Heritage Museum (opens)

Straatmarkt (opens)

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Wooden Shoe Carving Demonstrations

10:30 a.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

Dutch Street Organ

11:00 a.m.

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

11:30 a.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

12:00 p.m.

Carnival Rides (open)

Fietsen Zangers

1:00 p.m.

Straat Feest, Street Scrubbing, and Volksparade

$5 reserved seating recommended or bring your own lawn chair

3:30 p.m.

Band Awards and Drum Line Performances

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours

Pedicab Rides

4:00 p.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

Dutch Street Organ

Tulip Talk IN Windmill Park

Wooden Shoe Carving Demonstrations

5:30 p.m.

Entertainment in the Street

6:00 p.m.

Volksparade

8:00 p.m.

Night Show

Saturday, May 20

7:00 a.m.

Fly-In Breakfast – Sioux County Regional Airport

7:50 a.m.

Tulip Festival Road Race

8:00 a.m.

Children’s Art Exhibit

8:00 a.m.

Tour de Tulips Bicycle Ride

9:00 a.m.

Antique Tractor Show (begins)

Children’s Art Exhibit (opens)

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours (begin)

Pedicabs (begin)

Private Tours Dutch American Heritage Museum

Stadscentrum (opens)

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Vogel Old Mill (opens)

9:30 a.m.

Century Home (opens)

10:00 a.m.

Antique Model Tractor Display

ArtBurst (opens)

Carnival Rides (open)

Craft Show (opens)

De Straatwinkel (opens)

Dutch American Heritage Museum (opens)

Straatmarkt (opens)

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Wooden Shoe Carving Demonstrations

10:30 a.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

Dutch Street Organ

11:00 a.m.

Petting Zoo

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

11:30 a.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

12:00 p.m.

Fietsen Zangers

1:00 p.m.

Straat Feest, Street Scrubbing, and Volksparade

$5 reserved seating recommended or bring your own lawn chair

3:30 p.m.

Band Awards and Drum Line Performances

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours

Pedicab Rides

4:00 p.m.

Dutch Dozen Performance

Dutch Street Organ

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Wooden Shoe Carving Demonstrations

5:30 p.m.

Entertainment in the Street

6:00 p.m.

Volksparade

8:00 p.m.

Night Show