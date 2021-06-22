SCFR warns residents of shooting fireworks during dry conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Because of the dry conditions affecting the area, Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) is encouraging Siouxlanders to leave the fireworks to professionals this year.

The SCFR said professionally done fireworks will have safety perimeters and firefighters standing by in case a fire ignites due to fireworks. Because the grass is dry, mowed lawns can spread fire to structures around it, as well as areas with tall grass or dead trees.

The fire danger is high in rural areas where it can take longer for a department to respond, but SCFR Captain Ryan Collins said city celebrations can be just as dangerous.

“Just one firework can spark many fires, here in town, obviously there’s law on where you can discharge fireworks but out in the county, especially in areas with taller grass, that can really lead to a major incident,” said Collins.

The SCFR said if Siouxlanders still choose to shoot of their own fireworks, they should follow certain safety guidelines:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Always make sure the area is safe for fireworks

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix

Follow label instructions and use common sense

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

Always have a garden hose nearby

Only light one firework at a time and move back quickly

Never attempt to re-light a firework

Dispose of spent fireworks in a bucket of water. Don’t put them in your

garbage

Never experiment with homemade fireworks

Keep your pets inside and comfortable

Officials said on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with firework-related injuries around the Fourth of July holiday.

To find out where and when Siouxlanders are allowed to discharge fireworks this year, click here.