SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a grassfire that started in the Riverside area.

The fire was called around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Riverside Boulevard where smoke was visible from the hills next to the railroad tracks.

Asisstant Fire Chief Kevin Keleher stated the fire is described as a slow moving grassfire and the area has no structures.

Crews are working to contain the fire and a time cannot be determined when it will be put out due to the terrain.

No cause has yet been determined.