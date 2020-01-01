SCFR reminds residents to check smoke, carbon monoxide detectors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As we prepare to ring in the new year, it’s a good reminder to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Carbon monoxide is usually found in the fumes of small engines, stoves or fireplaces.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 18 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning last year alone.

“They call it a silent killer because it’s tasteless, it’s colorless, it’s odorless. So, we don’t even notice it. At night, if we’re sleeping, [and] if say there’s a leak in the furnace or something like that, that’s causing the elevated carbon monoxide levels. We may not even wake up to know about it,” said Cpt. Ryan Collins with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

If you’re worried about breathing it in, there are a few things that you can do to help prevent it inside your home.

Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector near your bedroom. That’s in case it goes off while you’re asleep.

Make sure to replace it every five years.

Have your heating system and water heater serviced on a yearly basis.

