SCFR hosting hydrant party to keep Siouxlanders cool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With temperatures looking to heat up, the Sioux City Fire and Rescue is holding a party to cool off Siouxlanders.

The SCFR will hold a hydrant party on July 23 at Pulaski Park from 2-4 p.m. The fire crew will block off the street and spray from the hydrant. Firefighters will also be offering rig tours and fire safety information.

The SCFR said they will host hydrant parties on hot days and to keep an eye on their Facebook and Twitter page to find out when they will host one.

Any further questions, call Fire Prevention at 712-279-6377.

Warmer weather is expected to move into Siouxland, with a heat index likely near or over 100° Friday afternoon with little to no rain expected.