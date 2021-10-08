SCFR holds ceremony honoring fallen firefighters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Being a first responder can be a dangerous job, so the Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) honored those who have lost their lives.

A ceremony dedicated to fallen firefighters was held at city hall. The event included a presentation of colors to honor the 12 members of the SCFR that have died since the department’s creation in the 1800s.

Chief Tom Everett said the safety of their members is top priority.

“Well everything we do, the first thing we think about is safety. The equipment that we purchase, the training that we provide, the rigs, the maintenance that we do is all intended so that everybody that’s on shift goes home in the morning.” said Everett.

The last time a member of the SCFR died while on duty was in 1982.