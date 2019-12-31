SCFR crews battle early morning house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire in the Morningside area early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 2105 South Cecelia Street in Sioux City shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday for a two-story house fully engulfed in flames on the second story.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the backside of the house in the chimney area. Once crews went inside the house, they noticed it spread into the attic.

Officials said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

