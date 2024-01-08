SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire at a downtown Sioux City home early Monday morning.

The call for a fire in the area of 11th and Jennings Street came in just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Keleher told KCAU 9 that there was heavy smoke on the 2nd floor of the home when officials arrived at the scene.

The home was occupied when officials arrived and one person had to be taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew at the scene and we’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.