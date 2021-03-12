SCFR adds new fire truck to fleet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s a new fire truck in Sioux City, and it has some impressive stats.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said their new truck features an air filtration system and a 140-foot extending ladder.

The aerial platform truck is replacing a 2004 model that the station will now hold in reserve. The new truck was approved by the city council in 2019.

“Truck three,” as it’s called, took a year to build, but now is parked at station three where it stands ready.

“We started this process a little over two years ago. It’s quite a bit of investment and time and energy to create what we feel is a very nice product,” said Asst. Fire Chief Robert Wilson.

The department also received four new ambulances. They are intended for reserve use when the EMS system is strained.