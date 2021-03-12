SCFR adds new fire truck to fleet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s a new fire truck in Sioux City, and it has some impressive stats.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said their new truck features an air filtration system and a 140-foot extending ladder.

The aerial platform truck is replacing a 2004 model that the station will now hold in reserve. The new truck was approved by the city council in 2019.

“Truck three,” as it’s called, took a year to build, but now is parked at station three where it stands ready.

“We started this process a little over two years ago. It’s quite a bit of investment and time and energy to create what we feel is a very nice product,” said Asst. Fire Chief Robert Wilson.

The department also received four new ambulances. They are intended for reserve use when the EMS system is strained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories