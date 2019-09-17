Scenic Park campers asked to relocate as floodwaters rise

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – As the Missouri River water begins to crest, campers at South Sioux City’s Scenic Park continue to forced off out of their camping sites.

As of early Tuesday night, most of the soccer fields are flooded out and the camp site and the tent area is closed off and completely under water.

“We just got back Friday and now we’re faced with another flood.” said one visitor, James Deming.

James Deming and his wife have been staying at South Sioux City Scenic Park while visiting family, but he now faces his third time while in South Sioux City that he has had to battle rising waters.

“The manager of the park here had told us that they were sure just how high the water levels were going to rise but said it would probably be better for you to relocate because we were so close the berm that they have built over there,” Deming said.

Since Friday, South Sioux City officials have been asking campers to relocate if they are near the flood zone areas.

“The two previous floods, we still haven’t gotten cleared out yet, so it became very demanding on all the people particularly in our camping facility,” South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said.

To help prevent any further damage, the city has conintued to build up their levee near the camp site.

“We will continue to work on that and do that as the dirt becomes available, so it will minimize our costs to do that but it is very expensive. And if we take our time we can save a lot of dollars in terms of implementing those projects,” Hedquist said.

As Deming packs up his family’s 36 foot RV to head back home, he is taking along with him a lesson about the Missouri River.

“It’s just something different for me being from Arizona. You come from a land of desert, dry area where water is just not as abundant as it is here, so that’s kinda different,” Deming said.

After speaking with South Sioux City officials, they shared they will continue to advocate for a five percent increase with the Corps of Engineers, they believe this will help reduce the flooding damanges that occurs here near the Missouri River.