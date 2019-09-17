Scenic Park Apartments residents to move out due to being apartments being ‘unsafe and unfit’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents of Scenic Park Apartments in South Sioux City will have to move out due to them being “unsafe and unfit for human occupancy,” according to a release from the City of South Sioux City.
The city said the owner of the Scenic Park Apartments was notified and that the buildings must be vacated within 30 days.
They go on to say that city officials met with the property owner several times, saying they found 280 code violations in the last year. Since then, they said the buildings remain out of compliance.
The city, working with the South Sioux City Rental Inspection Board, said that they determined that the buildings were unsafe, pursuant to South Sioux City Municipal Code Section 18-651.
Resources for Housing Help.
- American Red Cross – phone number: 712.252.4081
- Center for Siouxland – phone number: 712.252.1861
- Department of Health and Human Service – phone number: 1.800.333.5666 or 402.241.0032
- Nebraska Legal Aide Information– phone number: 402.348.1069 or 402.644.7461
- Salvation Army – phone number: 712.255.8836
- South Sioux City Housing Authority – phone number: 402.494.7514
Shelters:
- Crossroads Transitional Housing:
1307 Court Street, Sioux City, IA
Phone Number: 712.293.0283
- Shesler Hall
1308 Nebraska Street, Sioux City, IA
Phone Number: 712.258.8059
- The Crittenton Center
814 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA
Phone Number: 712.255.4321
- The Gospel Mission
500 Bluff Street, Sioux City, IA
Phone Number: 712.255.1769
- The Warming Shelter
916 Nebraska Street, Sioux City IA
Phone Number: 712.255.0084
- Contact your local Churches.
- Local hotels may offer weekly or monthly stay rates.
- There are also several apartment buildings in South Sioux City, please contact housing authority