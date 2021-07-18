Scene of the Crash Car Show welcomes more than 200 participants

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A popular car show took place on Saturday in South Sioux City.

The Bummers Car Club held the 7th annual Scene of the Crash Car Show, and more than 200 participants came out with their project cars at the Dakota Thurston County Fairgrounds.

“It’s more of an event or cultural gathering of people that are into, you know, hot rods, and pin-ups, and music, and you know, it’s just a place for everybody to come together,” said Rodney Reisdorph.

The show is held on the third weekend of July every year.