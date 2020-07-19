‘Scene of the Crash’ car show rumbled Siouxland Saturday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Over at the Dakota-Thurston County Fairgrounds, the Bummer Car Club held their 6th annual Scene Of The Crash Car Show, but it’s not your average park and sit affair.

Organizers set up events for all ages with vendors, races and fun activities for the little one. Even with today’s high temperatures hundreds from all over the tri-state came out.

“Scene Of The Crash is… It’s a car show but it’s more than a car show, we have lots of other things besides a car show.”

“We have it every year – the third weekend in July.”

“It’s a traditional-style car show where the cars from the 20’s all the way to the 60’s come and have a good time. It’s kind of a throwback show,” said Zach Raddatz, event goer.

“The Bummers Car Club helps organize and run it, so they’re running the gates, mini bike races, the dirt drags. I like to call it, we’re the generation of hot rodders. We’re younger guys and our style of show is different,” said Kara Rempe-Reisdorph, event coordinator. “Activity besides just sitting behind your car and seeing the same people you see every weekend at a local show.” adds Kara.

“We like to target the generation of kids coming up. So a portion of our proceeds go to the Sioux City Community Schools shop classes. So, that’s huge to us. We really support them,” said Rodney Reisdorph, event coordinator.

“How did you do this? What parts did you use? Does the car have a story? It’s always fun to kind of tell the story of how a car develops.”

“It’s really huge to have people to come out and support this show. It takes a tremendous amount of work to put on this show,organizing everything, but the support makes it all worth it at the end.”