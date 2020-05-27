SCCSD to participate in Summer Food Service Program offering free meals to children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The program begins June 3 and will run through Aug 14. Meals will be available Monday through Friday for all children ages 1-18 years without charge.

Each child present will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken and eaten off-site.

All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately, according to the SCCSD.

Serving sites will be closed on July 3 in observance of the holiday.

Serving Sites and Schedules:

Bryant Elementary School at 3040 Jones St. serving 10:45-11:45.

Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving 11:30-12:30.

East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave. serving 10:45-12:30.

Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving 10:45-11:45.

West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th (parking lot) serving 12:35-1:15.

Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd. serving 11:30-12:30.

Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St. serving 10:45-11:45.

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School at 1114 W. 27th serving 11:30-12:30.

Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St. serving 10:30 -11:25.

North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive N. serving 11:30-12:10.

North High School at 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. serving 12:15-1:00.

Unity Elementary School at 1901 Unity Ave. serving 10:30-11:20.

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School at 4101 Stone Ave. serving 11:30-12:10.

Morningside STEM Elementary School at 3601 Bushnell Ave. serving 12:15-1:00.

Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes at 4101 E. Gordon Dr. serving 10:30-11:20.

Regency (Gibson) Apts. at 2201 Gibson St. serving 11:30-12:30.

Old Mc Kinley School at 200 Paxton St. serving 10:30-11:20.

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School new building site at 615 20th serving 11:30-12:30.

Evergreen Village at 5309 Hwy75 N. serving 10:30-11:30.

Lake Forest Mobile Home Community at 3700 28th serving 11:30-12:30.

Hillside Park Apts. at 2800 W 4th St. serving 10:30-11:20.

Lyons Park at W 1st and John St. serving 11:30-12:30.

Crittenton’s Stella Sanford Child Development Center at 1724 Geneva St serving 10:45-11:45.

Boys & Girls Home at 2101 Court St. serving 12:35-1:15.

Cecelia Park at the corner of Morningside Ave. and Indiana St. serving 12:35-1:15.

Morningside Country Estates at 1331 S. Maple St. serving 12:35-1:15.

SCCSD says there will be no discrimination in the meal service program.

The school district is also participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program and has served over 250,000 free meals to children since March 18.

The school district says the COVID-19 Relief Meal Program will continue to serve seamlessly on weekdays until June 3, when the Summer Meal Program begins.

