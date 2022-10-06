SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for the next superintendent of Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) continues.
According to a release, the SCCSD announced they will have three community meetings as a way to engage staff, students’ families, and community members and share what they are looking for in a superintendent.
The meetings will also give people a chance to provide feedback on qualities they think are most important to being the leader of the school district.
Officials are encouraging people to attend one of the events.
|Date
|Time
|Place
|October 11
|6 p.m.
|East High School Media Center
|October 13
|6 p.m.
|West High School Media Center
|October 15
|10:30 a.m.
|North High School Media Center
Each meeting will last approximately 90 minutes. Community members can also provide feedback through a survey that will be available until 10 a.m. on Oct. 14. To access the survey, click here.