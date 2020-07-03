SCCSD to hold summer school for all of its 1st, 2nd, and 8th-grade students in August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) has announced a summer school plan for all of their first, second, and eighth-grade students.

SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman mentions the plan was developed to help students in grades and courses that missed the most critical learning information for grade transition.

“While we recognize that all students missed instructional time last spring, we have identified some grades and courses that need more instructional time at the start of the year to learn critical skills and concepts.” From SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman

The summer school will be held from August 3 to August 14 and the attendance for each grade level or course is split in half.

Students with last names that start with A through M will attend class from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Students with last names that begin with N through Z will attend summer school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The students that were enrolled in Principles of Algebra and Geometry (PAG) or Algebra I during the 2019-2020 school year will also attend the summer school.

School officials said the grades and classes that were identified to attend summer school were selected for the following important reasons:

Students entering first grade missed critical reading and math skills necessary to be successful in all future academic endeavors.

Students in second grade need extra time to focus on foundational reading skills.

Students in eighth grade need the time to focus on progressive math skills.

The Principles of Algebra and Geometry (PAG) and Algebra I courses were selected based on the importance of the foundational math skills these courses offer secondary students.

Parents and guardians are being asked to start planning and making arrangements for their students to attend summer school.

Meals and transportation will be provided for summer school students. SCCSD said there will be more information sent out by the schools with details about transportation and meal distribution.

“We recognize each student will have unique needs in preparing for this school year’s grade-level learning. Our educators are ready to scaffold and differentiate instruction to help each student learn the critical concepts necessary to be grade-level proficient. We are committed to the success of each student.” From SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman

