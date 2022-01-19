SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) Board of Directors will hold a meeting to discuss about mask requirements in school.

The discussion will take place at the SCCSD’s next school board meeting on Monday.

According to the release, the members of the Board are expected to discuss a revision to AR907, District Operations During Public Emergencies that would allow Dr. Gausman or a designated member to implement temporary face mask requirements either District-wide or per building.

This is a new addition to AR907 which was originally approved at the start of the 2020 school year to address operations during a public health emergency.