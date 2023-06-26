SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday night Sioux City Community School District’s school board member Perla Alarcon-Flory submitted her resignation.

The school board held a special meeting after their regular meeting. They decided to hold an appointment process much like they did a few months ago when they selected Director Bernie Scolaro.

“And I think last time we had numerous qualified candidates, we hope to get qualified candidates in this time as well. I think we’ll find a person that will be able to serve effectively for the short period of time,” said board president Dan Greenwell.

Those interested in applying for the open seat must submit a letter of interest and qualifications to the board by July 20. A special meeting will then be held on July 24 for candidates to speak with the board and the board will make a final decision at their regular board meeting that same day. According to Greenwell, the candidate elected would then serve the remainder of Alacorn-Flory’s term which is until November.