SCCSD teachers to receive vaccination starting next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Staff members of the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) will receive vaccinations starting next week.

The district said they do not expect all members to receive the vaccine at that time.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said Siouxland District Health has reserved other times for the Sioux City School staff to be vaccinated in the near future, but the dates will be finalized once the department knows they have the vaccines on hand.

“We’ve got nearly 2500 staff members in this district, and if that percentage stays, you know, holds true, and 85-90 percent of them will be vaccinated, we’re going to need a couple thousand doses,” said Gausman.

The Siouxland District Health Department announced that Woodbury County is beginning Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday.

The groups that are eligible for an appointment to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B includes:

• Individuals that are 65 years of age or older

• First responders including firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers

• PK-12 school staff

• Early childhood education staff

• Childcare workers

• Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of the vaccine also remain eligible

Public clinics are currently scheduled for February 10 and February 12. The link for scheduling an appointment is on the SDHD website and can be accessed by clicking here.