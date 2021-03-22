SCCSD superintendent speaks at Rotary Club of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last year at this time, Iowa schools were ordered closed by the governor because of COVID-19.

Monday, Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman spoke about the challenges the Sioux City Community School District has overcome since then.

Speaking at the Rotary Club of Sioux City, Gausman highlighted the district’s ability to adapt to the changing guidelines.

“It’s odd to look back at how things were changing so rapidly about a year ago, all the things that we made it through that at times, we weren’t exactly certain how we were going to partner together and get through them and the fact we’re coming out of the pandemic stronger than we went in,” said Gausman.

Gausman said the district will soon receive $70 million in federal relief funds, which will be used to make upgrades and purchases to further student safety.