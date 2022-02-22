LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Lincoln Public Schools made the announcement appointing their new superintendent Tuesday night.

Sioux City Community School District’s Dr. Paul Gausman has been offered a position as Lincoln Public Schools’ new superintendent.

The announcement came during a school board meeting that was live-streamed by LPS on their YouTube channel, the full agenda for the meeting can be found here.

Gausman would be filling a position that will be left empty after the current superintendent, Steve Joel, retires at the end of June.

Dr. Paul Gausman has served as the Sioux City Community School District’s superintendent since 2008.

During his time in Sioux City Gausman helped implement the largest 1:1 student computing initiative at the time within the State of Iowa.

The District has been labeled one of 100 original Future Ready Districts in the nation and a Next Generation High School District by the United States Department of Education and the White House during his time as superintendent.

He was previously the superintendent of the West Central School District in South Dakota.

Gausman was named a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year in 2018 and was named the Iowa Superintendent of the Year in 2014.

Dr. Gausman is originally from Nebraska.

In a previous statement to KCAU, Gausman said that he is proud of everything he was able to accomplish in as a part of the Sioux City Community School District.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in the SCCSD, and whether in Sioux City or Lincoln, I remain committed to ensuring that all students receive a remarkable and lasting education,” said Gausman.

In a statement from the Sioux City Community Schools, Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors President Dan Greenwell said they are grateful for Gausman’s 14 years of service.

“We are grateful for Dr. Gausman’s 14 years of service to the Sioux City Community School District. During his tenure, the District has celebrated many academic achievements,” says Dan Greenwell, President of the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors. “As the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, Dr. Gausman has an opportunity to return to the place where his career first began. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Dr. Gausman on this new career endeavor.”

Lincoln Public Schools’ Board President said they believe Dr. Gausman is the right person to keep the momentum going.

“All four finalists demonstrated through the community interview process unique leadership skills and a strong desire to become a part of Lincoln Public Schools,” said Board President Connie Duncan. “The Board was looking for someone with the passion and energy to continue our work as a nationally known school district. We believe Dr. Gausman is the right person to keep the momentum going.”

The Lincoln Public School’s website previously listed four finalists for their superintendent position, which included Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman and Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson.